Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €158.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.64 ($186.64).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €109.55 ($128.88) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €117.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

