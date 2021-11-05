Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.73. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 7,030 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Deep Down had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

