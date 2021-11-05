Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $26.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 444,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,560. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

