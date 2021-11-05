Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 12,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.