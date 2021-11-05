Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “

DTTLY remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $406.36 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Datatec has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

