Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Redburn Partners cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

DASTY stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dassault Systèmes (DASTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.