Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $76,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.01.

NYSE:DQ opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

