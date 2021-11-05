DAO Maker Achieves Market Cap of $98.07 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00004369 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $98.07 million and $6.65 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00084231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00104096 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.00 or 0.07323659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,868.11 or 0.99905158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022758 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

