Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivaNova alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.