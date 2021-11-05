Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales Sells 343,861 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DHR stock opened at $305.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.07. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

