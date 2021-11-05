Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 605,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. Dana has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

