Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 496,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,688% from the average daily volume of 27,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

