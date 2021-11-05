DAEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55,541.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $55,541.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00243545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00096373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.