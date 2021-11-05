DA Davidson Comments on Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.06.

NYSE PAYC opened at $512.00 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.56, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 94.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.