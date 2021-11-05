Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider Sells $872,250.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.97 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $26,999,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth about $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $16,282,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

