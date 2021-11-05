Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $369,162.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,803. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

