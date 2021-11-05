CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.04. 180,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

