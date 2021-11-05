CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVI. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.
Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 101.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $1,556,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 152.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
