CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVI. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.81.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 101.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $1,556,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 152.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

