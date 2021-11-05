Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CREI opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.24) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The stock has a market cap of £400.41 million and a PE ratio of 108.22. Custodian REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.60 ($1.39).

In other Custodian REIT news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($13,044.16).

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

