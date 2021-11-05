Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 180,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -143.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.