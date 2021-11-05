Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 164,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

