Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.20-7.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.17. 205,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,984. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $93.63 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

