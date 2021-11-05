CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

CURO Group has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $687.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

