Culp (NYSE:CULP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Culp stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,985,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 55,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Culp by 6,924.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

