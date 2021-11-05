Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $119.00 at Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $133.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,375 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

