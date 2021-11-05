CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $841,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.