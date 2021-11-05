CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.
CubeSmart stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.31. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $841,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
