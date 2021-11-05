CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

