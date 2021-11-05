CSFB Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$25.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.36.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.35 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

