CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0148 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $3.37 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00084972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.23 or 0.07270697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.29 or 0.99875925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022618 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 787,910,670 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

