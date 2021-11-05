CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CFO Buys $107,226.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.33.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

