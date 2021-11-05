Critical Survey: Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cowen and Wetouch Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $1.44 billion 0.73 $216.36 million $11.37 3.38 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 16.97% 31.20% 3.95% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cowen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cowen and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 1 0 1 0 2.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen currently has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cowen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cowen beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies. The firm offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services, and actively managed alternative investment products. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

