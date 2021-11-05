Critical Survey: Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Software and Couchbase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 Couchbase 0 2 6 0 2.75

American Software presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Couchbase has a consensus target price of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Couchbase’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than American Software.

Profitability

This table compares American Software and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software 7.94% 7.73% 5.49% Couchbase N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Software and Couchbase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software $111.41 million 9.35 $8.09 million $0.26 120.38 Couchbase $103.29 million 18.65 -$39.98 million N/A N/A

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase.

Summary

American Software beats Couchbase on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States.

