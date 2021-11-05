Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $41.19 on Friday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 31.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

