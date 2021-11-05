CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,615.95

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,615.95 ($47.24) and traded as high as GBX 3,685 ($48.14). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,666 ($47.90), with a volume of 795,677 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,646.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,615.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company has a market capitalization of £28.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39.

Get CRH alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.