Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

