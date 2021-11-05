Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $64.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSXMA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $55.42. 4,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,707. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

