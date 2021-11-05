Credit Suisse AG Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after buying an additional 304,990 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,719,000 after buying an additional 207,015 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 906,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,300,000 after buying an additional 153,622 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLNE opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 68.36% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

