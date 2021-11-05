Credit Suisse AG Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,627,705 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

Cardlytics stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

