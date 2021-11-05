Credit Acceptance Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $51.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Credit Acceptance in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $51.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $50.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $14.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $59.26 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $696.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.39. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $283.92 and a 52 week high of $697.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total transaction of $17,223,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,301 shares of company stock worth $53,371,038 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

