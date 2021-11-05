Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $14.40 Per Share

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $14.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $14.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $15.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $61.05 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.36 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CACC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Shares of CACC opened at $696.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 34.07. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $283.92 and a one year high of $697.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $613.70 and a 200 day moving average of $512.39.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total value of $8,219,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,301 shares of company stock worth $53,371,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 47.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

