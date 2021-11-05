Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 608.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Crane worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Crane by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,546 shares of company stock worth $762,472. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

