Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Gap Up to $19.11

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $20.30. Covetrus shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 33,120 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVET. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after buying an additional 116,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.