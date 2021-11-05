Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 105,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

CVLG opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.