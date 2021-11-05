Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $456,732,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $235,140,000.

Coupa Software stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

