Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 107764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

