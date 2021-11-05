Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $480.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.08.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $511.75. 38,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,006. The firm has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.23. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

