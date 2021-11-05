CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.