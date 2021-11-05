CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.290-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $498 million-$503 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.16 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.25. 1,530,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

