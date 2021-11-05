Cornichon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $957.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $957.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.75 or 0.07304038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,373.40 or 1.00290578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,345,918 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,070 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

