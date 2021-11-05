CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $164.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.